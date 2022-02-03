You can now book a cabin or campsite online with Virginia State Parks’ new reservation site

You can now book a cabin, campsite, yurt or picnic shelter online thanks to Virginia State Parks’ new reservation site.

The site was launched on Jan. 27 and took months of preparation to bring it to fruition.

With the new site, customers will have access to an interactive map showcasing each park, an enhanced loyalty program, a waitlist that notifies them when previously booked sites become available and there will be faster transaction processing times both online and in person. In addition, guests will also be able to find information about Virginia’s 41 state parks and park policies.

“Virginia State Parks is continuously investing in ways to improve our internal systems and in the way we engage and serve the public,” said Virginia State Park Director Dr. Melissa Baker. “This new system will streamline bookings and allow visitors to experience the Commonwealth’s natural beauty and incredible history.”

You’ll be able to reserve online 24 hours a day.

