Man stopped at Virginia airport security checkpoint with 23 weapons in carry-on

Twenty-three items were knives including scalpels and martial arts throwing knives, the TSA says

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped an Alexandria man who had 23 knives stashed in a carry-on bag at a Virginia airport security checkpoint on Wednesday, according to a press release by the agency.

Among the weapons included were:

  • Nine disposable scalpels
  • Eight folding locking-blade knives
  • Three martial arts throwing knives
  • One dagger
  • One switchblade
  • One pair of brass knuckles

TSA officers discovered the prohibited items in the unidentified man’s carry-on as he went through a security X-Ray machine at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington.

The bag and weapons were retrieved immediately and the man was cited by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

The 23 items would have been allowed in a checked bag, the press release indicated; however, passengers are prohibited from carrying these types of weapons on an aircraft.

The release also highlighted the myTSA app, which has a feature that clarifies to passengers which items are considered impermissible.

According to the agency’s website, “TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person” if passengers carry prohibited items.

