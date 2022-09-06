Gov. Youngkin to serve as Grand Marshal of Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

ABINGDON, Va. – Gov. Youngkin will serve as Grand Marshal of the 30th anniversary Food City 300, a popular event in the NASCAR Xfinity series.

He will deliver the starting command for the event.

“Food City has stepped up when Virginians needed them most, from Buchanan County flood recovery assistance to aiding families across the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin. “I’m honored to serve as the grand marshal for this year’s event.”

The popular grocery chain is the title sponsor of both the spring NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race, and the fall Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Food City is the second longest running race entitlement sponsor in NASCAR.

“We’re very excited to have Governor Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. “Our company has always been headquartered in Virginia and our team is excited to welcome the Governor to Bristol Motor Speedway. His focus on creating jobs and growing our economy has been refreshing and we wish him all the best as he continues those efforts.”

Youngkin will serve alongside Travis Staton, president and chief executive officer for United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Staton will serve as Honorary Starter and will wave the green flag to start the race.

“As Honorary Starter of the upcoming Food City 300, I’m honored to represent the many first responders, individuals, and organizations that have been working tirelessly to aid those individuals and families who have lost so much over the past year,” said Staton. “It’s a blessing to stand in good company and work beside two amazing individuals, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Steve Smith, who seek the best interests of all Virginians.”

The Food City 300 will take place on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.