AEP electric bills to increase for Virginia customers starting Nov. 1

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power says Virginia customers can expect their monthly electric bills to increase by about $20 starting Nov. 1.

This is due to the rising cost of coal, natural gas and purchase power within the last year following periods of inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

In an effort to lessen the impact on customers, AEP says it asked the SCC for approval to spread the amount over a two-year period.

The company says it’s also working to bring more renewable sources of power into its energy mix to reduce energy bills as well.

“We recognize these are challenging financial times for many people and families,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We strive each day to keep fuel costs as low as possible, continuously monitoring energy markets for opportunities to purchase fuel and energy at prices that are advantageous to customers.”

Those struggling to pay their monthly bill can contact the company for assistance.

Customers can also sign up for the Average Monthly Payment Plan to spread costs throughout the year.