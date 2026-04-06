Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - April 13, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices continue to increase nationwide and across the Commonwealth, with millions of Americans feeling the pain at the pump. 10 News is working for you to break down what you can expect to see here at home.

In Virginia, as of Monday, April 13, the average price for regular gasoline is more than $4 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s a little over $1 higher than last month’s average. Diesel is averaging about $5.779 per gallon, while premium gasoline is $4.848.

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Within the region, AAA found that drivers in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford are paying the most for regular gas, at an average of $3.936. Premium sits at $4.736 and diesel at $5.702.

Across the state, the highest prices are in Washington, D.C., where regular gas averages $4.087 per gallon, which is a little lower than last week.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.