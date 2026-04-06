Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - April 27, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices have started to dip slightly, and 10 News is working for you to break down what you can expect to see here at home.

As of Monday, April 27, the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $3.954 per gallon, a dip from previous weeks, according to AAA. Diesel is averaging about $5.629 per gallon, while premium gasoline sits at $4.790.

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Looking closer at our region, AAA reports that drivers in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford are still paying the most for regular gas, with an average of $3.917 per gallon. Premium is averaging $4.758, and diesel is at $5.525.

Statewide, the highest prices are in Washington, D.C., where regular gas averages $4.052 per gallon.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.