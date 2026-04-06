Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - April 8, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices continue to increase nationwide and across the Commonwealth, with millions of Americans feeling the pain at the pump. 10 News is working for you to break down what you can expect to see here at home.

In Virginia, as of Wednesday, April 8, the average price for regular gasoline is more than $4 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s a little over $1 higher than last month’s average. Diesel is averaging about $5.81 per gallon, while premium gasoline is $4.91.

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Within the region, AAA reports that Lynchburg continues to have the most expensive gas in the area, with an average of $3.99 for regular and $4.796 for premium.

Across the state, the highest prices are in Washington, D.C., where regular gas averages $4.19 per gallon.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil — the main ingredient in gasoline — has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.