Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 1, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices are starting to increase again, and 10 News is working for you to break down what you can expect to see here at home.

As of Friday, May 1, the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.149 per gallon, according to AAA. Diesel is averaging about $5.62 per gallon, while premium gasoline sits at $4.969.

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Looking closer at our region, AAA reports that drivers in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford are still paying the most for regular gas, with an average of $4.07 per gallon. Premium is averaging $4.87, and diesel is at $5.55. AAA says drivers in Lynchburg will find the least expensive gas in the area. The average price there for regular gas is $4.030 per gallon, but you’ll pay more for premium gas: $4.834 per gallon.

Statewide, the highest prices are in Washington, D.C., where regular gas averages $4.233 per gallon.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.