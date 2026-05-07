Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 7, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices are starting to climb again, and 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Thursday, May 7, the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.326 per gallon, according to AAA. Premium is averaging $5.150 per gallon, while diesel sits at $5.620.

Closer to home, AAA says drivers in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford are paying the most for gas in Southwest Virginia.

The average price for regular gasoline in those areas is about $4.25 per gallon.

There are still some deals if you know where to look.

According to GasBuddy:

The lowest price for regular gas in the Roanoke area is $3.93 per gallon at the Walmart on Dale Avenue

Walmart on Plantation Road is offering mid-grade (super) gas for $4.14 per gallon

Sam’s Club on Towne Square Boulevard has premium gas for $4.29 per gallon (membership required)

In Roanoke, gas prices have been trending upward in recent weeks.

The average price for regular gas is now around $4.19 per gallon—up more than 20 cents in the past week, according to AAA. Prices are also higher than they were a month ago and significantly above this time last year.

With prices fluctuating, experts say it pays to shop around before filling up. Count on 10 News to bring you the latest prices at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.