Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 21, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Thursday, May 21, the AAA states that the average price for regular gasoline in Virginia is $4.377 per gallon. Premium averages $5.225 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.536 per gallon.

However, there are still some deals throughout Virginia to keep on your radar.

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, the Sam’s Club on Towne Square Boulevard has regular gas at $3.96 per gallon and premium at $4.39 per gallon. The BJ’s on Hershberger Road is also a good place to save, as it has regular gas at $3.96 per gallon, premium at $4.39, and diesel at $5.03.

Traveling to the Southside area, GasBuddy reports regular gas at $3.87 per gallon, premium at $4.69, and diesel at $4.98 at the Sam’s Club at 215 Piedmont Pl in Danville. This gas station is listed among the top 10 places for cheap fuel prices in Virginia.

Lynchburg drivers can get regular gas for $3.95 and diesel for $4.89 at Sam’s Club on Wards Road. And remember, you have to be a member to take advantage of these prices. You can also save money at the Wawa on Wards Road, where regular gas is $3.98.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.