Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 26, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Tuesday, May 26, the Virginia average for regular gas is $4.367, according to AAA. Premium averages $5.204 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.474 per gallon.

Taking a closer look at our region, in Roanoke, you’ll pay an average of $4.24 per gallon for regular gas, $4.27 in Lynchburg, and $4.28 for the Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford area.

Wondering where you can find gas on the cheaper side? We’ve got you covered!

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, the Sam’s Club on Towne Square Boulevard remains a good place to save. It has regular gas at $3.89 per gallon and premium at $4.29 per gallon. Additionally, the BJ’s on Hershberger Road has regular gas at $3.89 per gallon, premium at $4.29, and diesel at $4.89. If you don’t have a Sam’s Club or BJ’s membership, the Kroger on Rutgers Street has regular gas at $3.99 per gallon, premium at $4.59, and diesel at $4.99. Walmart on Valley View Boulevard also has regular gas for $3.91.

Traveling to the Southside area, GasBuddy reports regular gas at $3.93 per gallon at Murphy USA at 474 Mount Cross Road in Danville. Premium is $4.75, and diesel is $4.92. Sheetz on Riverside Drive is just a few cents higher, with regular gas for $3.95, premium for $4.75, and diesel for $4.91.

As for Lynchburg, drivers can get regular gas for $3.97 per gallon, premium for $4.77, and diesel for $4.86 at the Sheetz at 14480 Wards Road.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.