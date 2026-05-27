Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - May 27, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers nationwide are still feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to fluctuate. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Wednesday, May 27, the Virginia average for regular gas is $4.333, according to AAA. Premium averages $5.181 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.465 per gallon.

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Taking a closer look at our region, the average price for gas hasn’t changed much from Tuesday. In Roanoke, you’ll pay an average of $4.23 per gallon for regular gas, $4.24 in Lynchburg, and $4.27 for the Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford area.

GasBuddy surveyed 155 stations in Roanoke and found that average gas prices in Roanoke have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week. That’s 34.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.33 per gallon than a year ago.

Average gasoline prices declined in 40 states over the last week as falling oil prices helped offset earlier price cycling in many markets, bringing relief to motorists after several states had already seen sharp increases. Much of the decline came after renewed optimism surrounding a potential U.S.-Iran agreement pushed oil prices lower, easing geopolitical pressure on energy markets. In many states, that drop created breathing room after recent price cycles and allowed pump prices to fall again. While oil continued drifting lower over the weekend on hopes of a deal, new CENTCOM reports involving U.S. defensive strikes highlight how quickly the outlook could change. For now, motorists may continue to see some relief, but it remains too early to know how long the decline will last. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Wondering where you can find gas on the cheaper side? We’ve got you covered!

According to GasBuddy:

In Roanoke, GasBuddy shows that one of the cheapest places to fill up is at Murphy USA on Valley View Boulevard near Walmart, with regular gas for $3.89 per gallon, midgrade for $4.43, and premium for $4.83. The Walmart on Plantation Road is another place to save, as it has regular gas for $3.90 per gallon, premium for $4.33, and diesel for $4.91.

Traveling to the Southside area, GasBuddy reports regular gas at $3.94 per gallon at Sheetz at 1020 Virginia Avenue in Martinsville, with premium and diesel gas priced at $4.74 and $5.29 per gallon, respectively. In Danville, Walmart at 261 Nor-Dan Drive has regular gas for $3.91, according to GasBuddy.

As for Lynchburg, drivers can get regular gas for $3.85 per gallon, premium for $4.65, and diesel for $4.86 at the Sheetz at 14480 Wards Road. Additionally, Wawa on Wards Road has regular gas for $3.89 per gallon, premium for $4.87, and diesel for $4.86.

Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.