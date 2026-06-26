Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 26, 2026
VIRGINIA – Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Independence Day. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.
As of Friday, June 26, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.74, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.64 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.85 per gallon.
Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:
Lynchburg:
Regular: $3.59
Mid: $4.12
Premium: $4.56
Diesel: $4.82
Roanoke:
Regular: $3.65
Mid: $4.13
Premium: $4.56
Diesel: $4.896
Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area)
Regular: $3.68
Mid: $4.13
Premium: $4.56
Diesel: $4.76
Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.
To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.
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