Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 30, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers are continuing to see relief at the pump, with the gas price average declining for the fifth week straight. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Tuesday, June 30, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.69, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.588 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.81 per gallon.

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Drivers in the Star City are seeing some relief at the pump as well. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke, average gas prices in the city have dropped 9.3 cents per gallon over the past week, now averaging about $3.61 per gallon. Compared to a month ago, prices are down 47.3 cents per gallon. However, they remain 56.3 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.

The cheapest gas station in Roanoke was priced at $3.36 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon.

Across Virginia, the lowest reported price was $2.85 per gallon, and the highest was $5.13 per gallon. Nationally, the average price of gas has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the past week and 55.6 cents per gallon from a month ago. Still, prices are about 64.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Average gasoline prices fell in 46 states over the last week, with diesel declining in 49, pushing the national average to its lowest level since mid-March. The declines came despite a turbulent week, as fresh attacks were traded between the U.S. and Iran before both sides agreed to halt hostilities just in time Sunday, preventing what could have been a significant spike in oil prices. For now, GasBuddy anticipates the national average will continue drifting lower this week, though the situation remains anything but predictable. A handful of price-cycling states could see prices jump ahead of the July 4 holiday, while many states that already cycled higher last week should see prices fall back down. Motorists in non-cycling states are likely to see continued relief, but the fragile nature of the U.S.-Iran situation means the outlook could shift quickly. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.56 Mid: $4.05 Premium: $4.497 Diesel: $4.80

Roanoke: Regular: $3.58 Mid: $4.02 Premium: $4.46 Diesel: $4.83

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.63 Mid: $4.05 Premium: $4.48 Diesel: $4.697



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.