Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - July 6, 2026

VIRGINIA – Gas prices continue to fall in the Commonwealth and across the country. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

As of Monday, July 6, the average price of regular gas per gallon in Virginia is $3.62, according to AAA. Premium averages $4.51 per gallon, while diesel averages $4.73 per gallon.

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Wondering what gas prices are like in the Star City? According to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke, average prices have dropped 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.54.

Compared to a month ago, prices in Roanoke are down 38.6 cents per gallon. However, gas prices are still 58.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.29 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon. Across the state, the lowest price was $3.07 per gallon, while the highest was $4.99 per gallon.

In the last week, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.8 cents per gallon and is now down 41.3 cents per gallon from a month ago. Yet prices are still 62.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Average gasoline prices fell in nearly every state over the last week, with diesel declining in all 50, pushing the national average to approximately $3.74 per gallon this July 4 — the third most expensive Independence Day on record, but well off the peak of $4.57 per gallon seen in May. GasBuddy is now tracking 41 states with average gasoline prices below $4 per gallon, while 37 states are seeing average diesel prices below $5. However, continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refinery infrastructure have forced Russia to shift from fuel exporter to importer, tightening global supplies and putting upward pressure on crack spreads — explaining why pump prices haven’t fallen as sharply as oil prices might suggest. Until the refining supply picture improves, significant further drops at the pump may be limited. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Roanoke: Regular: $3.54 Mid: $3.96 Premium: $4.41 Diesel: $4.80

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.53 Mid: $3.991 Premium: $4.43 Diesel: $4.766

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $3.56 Mid: $4.045 Premium: $4.466 Diesel: $4.63



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.