Vice President Mike Pence will attend D-Day ceremony in Bedford

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2019 graduation ceremony at Michie Stadium on May 25, 2019 in West Point, New York. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

BEDFORD, Va. - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be at the National D-Day Memorial for Thursday's ceremony honoring the day's 75th anniversary.

Pence will deliver the keynote address at the June 6 event at what's expected to be the largest event since President George W. Bush attended the memorial's dedication on June 6, 2001.

Although Pence never served in the military himself, both his father and son have.

His father, U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Edward J. Pence Jr., was a Bronze Star recipient in 1953 for his heroic actions during the Korean War.

The vice president's son, Marine 1st Lt. Michael Pence, graduated from naval aviator training in 2018.

