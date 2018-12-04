Franklin County man loses business in fire after losing kids in '92 fire

BASSETT, Va. - Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed Daniel's Auto Glass in Bassett early Monday morning.

The fire is a tragedy for the owner, who's been a part of the community for decades and has now lost his entire shop.

"It’s kind of a shock," Fort Mountain Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Stanley said.

Stanley was the first to respond to the fire because he lives right next door.

"Everybody in the neighborhood's family, you know, and you try to, you treat them as that," Stanley said.

He's known the shop's owner, Daniel Hanks, for years.

"He’s just a good guy, always willing to help somebody else out," Stanley said.

10 News first introduced you to Hanks almost exactly a year ago, when he was collecting donations for a family who lost everything in a fire right before Christmas. The tragedy hit heartbreakingly close to home for Hanks. In 1992, he lost his two young children in a fire.

"My little boy was 2 and Trinity was 9 months old, so it was very difficult for me, and the community kicked in and helped us, got us back on our feet," Hanks told us a year ago.

Twenty-six years later, Hanks needs that help again. He was too emotional to talk on camera Tuesday but told 10 News he's asking for thoughts and prayers. In a tragic twist of fate, he’s hoping the community he rallied around just one year ago can do the same for him.

Click here or here to find out how you can help Hanks.

