ICE deports illegal immigrant arrested in Virginia who was wanted for murder in El Salvador

WASHINGTON - Federal authorities have deported a man they say illegally entered the country and is wanted for murder in El Salvador.

Alvaro Johel Angel departed the United States on Wednesday and was transferred to Salvadoran law enforcement upon his arrival in San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador

“Our officers remain focused on ensuring that our efforts target fugitives from justice, both here and abroad,” said Lyle Boelens, acting field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, Washington, D.C. “We will continue to deny fugitives the opportunity to evade the justice systems of our international partners by hiding unlawfully in the United States.”

On April 1, the government of El Salvador issued an arrest warrant for Angel for aggravated homicide.

On May 10, ICE officers arrested Angel in Alexandria, Virginia, and served him a notice to appear in immigration court.

An immigration judge ordered Angel removed to El Salvador on July 9.

