Roanoke Skaters Roll Into New Wasena Skatepark

ROANOKE, VA – For the first time in a long time, Roanoke skaters have a place built just for them.

The new Wasena skatepark is the result of a multi-million dollar investment shared between Roanoke City, Vinton and Salem - and for many in the skating community, it’s been a long time coming.

“We’ve been begging for this place a long time now,” skater Pierce Humphry said.

Humphry has been skating since he was 13-years-old.

“My best friend in middle school introduced me to it, just something to occupy time, and I fell in love with the sport,” Humphry said.

Now, twenty years later, he says having a place like this in Roanoke means everything.

“We’ve been ignored for a long time - over a decade, if not more than that, multiple decades. So it really feels like we’re earning a little bit more respect in the community. That we’re not just hoodlums causing chaos, but we’re athletes that need a proper place to do our craft,” he said.

The new park includes a 15,000 square foot concrete skatepark with a half pipe, bowl and more - plus a pump track for cyclists.

Skater Tyler John Wolf-Wine says it’s a far cry from the old park he grew up skating on.

“The old park, you fell there, it was pretty gnarly. You’d rip yourself up a little bit,” Wolf-Wine said.

He says the skating community always found places to skate, but this is different.

“I’m grateful to have anything, you know? For a long time, a lot of us skaters were building our own spots,” he said.

Humphry said it’s made the scene even bigger than before.

“It’s actually brought a lot of skateboarders in the community that have been out a while, so it’s kinda brought everyone back to doing it again,” Humphry said.

They say anyone is welcome - board, bike, or scooter - no matter your age or where you come from… even 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman, who’s never stepped on a skateboard before.