No injuries reported after Alleghany Highlands Public Schools bus incident Wednesday afternoon

No one was hurt after an Alleghany Highlands Public Schools bus veered off the roadway and went into a ditch on Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the Indian Draft area. Authorities told 10 News that no injuries were reported, and all students on board were safely transported home. Families were notified soon after.

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School officials, the Callaghan principal, and the school resource officer remained on scene to ensure students were safe.