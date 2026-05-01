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No injuries reported after Alleghany Highlands Public Schools bus incident Wednesday afternoon

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the Indian Draft area

10 News Digital Team

(Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

No one was hurt after an Alleghany Highlands Public Schools bus veered off the roadway and went into a ditch on Wednesday afternoon, according to school officials.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the Indian Draft area. Authorities told 10 News that no injuries were reported, and all students on board were safely transported home. Families were notified soon after.

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School officials, the Callaghan principal, and the school resource officer remained on scene to ensure students were safe.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.