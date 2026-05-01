Cold morning, but a beautiful Friday afternoon!

This morning is on the cooler side with a few alerts in place until 9 a.m. You’ll want to grab the light jacket as you head out the door.

Cold Alerts (WSLS 2026)

Your out-the-door forecast doesn’t require the umbrella Friday! Just a light jacket is needed, especially if you are headed out to the strawberry festival!

Out The Door (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast is dry for the day, barring a few mountain showers. Saturday changes a few things with light rain showers on and off during the day in Southern Roanoke, Southside, and NRV.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

This rain is much needed! We have an updated drought monitor now in Severe and Extreme drought territory. This map doesn’t account for the Wednesday rain, so we should have at least next week’s map not getting any worse than this week.

Please be cognisant of outdoor burning, especially in these dry conditions!

Drought (WSLS 2026)

After Saturday’s rain, we dry out Sunday and Monday before we pick back up with an active pattern Tuesday through Thursday. Have a great weekend!