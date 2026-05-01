Hollins University receives $10 million gift to support HOPE scholarship program

Hollins University has secured millions of dollars in funding to help students in need follow their dreams and pursue a higher education.

This week, the university received a $10 million gift from alumna Jane Parke Batten, who graduated in 1958, to support the Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education (HOPE) program. The donation will help HOPE Scholars through the Class of 2032.

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“This is a defining moment for Hollins and for the future of the HOPE Scholarship program,” said President Mary Dana Hinton. “Jane’s extraordinary generosity ensures that talented students can access a Hollins education and fully engage in the opportunities that prepare them to lead. This investment affirms both our mission and our momentum.”

Launched in 2021, the HOPE Scholarship was established to expand access for students with financial need. It initially focused on the Roanoke Valley, but in 2024, the program was expanded to include Pell-eligible students across the country.

The program covers tuition, on-campus housing, meals and required fees. It also includes success coaching, mentorship and opportunities for leadership development, such as global study, internships and undergraduate research.

The first cohort of regional HOPE Scholars will graduate this spring. The incoming fall 2026 cohort has an average GPA.

“This investment sends a powerful signal of confidence in HOPE and in the strategic direction of Hollins,” Hinton said. “It allows us to support students now while building a strong foundation for the program and Hollins’ future.”

For more information about the HOPE Scholarship program, visit hollins.edu/hope