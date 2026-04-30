Martinsville NAACP chapter threatens legal action over affordable housing development

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville-Henry County NAACP is threatening legal action against the city of Martinsville over complaints that homes in an affordable housing development are deteriorating just a few years after construction.

Residents in the Five Points neighborhood say their homes, built through a partnership between the city and the Harvest Foundation and sold at reduced prices, are experiencing significant structural and infrastructure issues. The development was completed in recent years.

Naomi Hodge-Muse, president of the Martinsville-Henry County NAACP, said the situation is unacceptable for homeowners locked into long-term mortgages.

“They have got 30-year mortgages that are being shaken apart in less than two years,” Hodge-Muse said. “These houses will not stand 10 years.”

Homeowners report foundation problems, drainage issues and poor road conditions throughout the neighborhood. Some say the proximity of homes to a road frequently used by tractor-trailers contributes to the damage.

Jerry Brimmer, a resident, said what he believed would be a stable investment has instead become a burden.

“When we moved here, we thought it would be a good investment, but the investment has now turned into a nightmare,” Brimmer said.

Another resident, Denett Grant, said traffic noise and vibrations have disrupted daily life and caused property damage.

“I want to come home and enjoy the fruits of my labor,” Grant said. “I shouldn’t have to listen to the noise in the front.”

Both Grant and Brimmer have had to have builders come back out to their house to repair cracks in their home’s foundations and wall, as well as fixing doorways that shifted and blocked the door from closing.

Grant also said a raised manhole cover in the street damaged her vehicle, forcing her to purchase a different car. Residents pointed to additional concerns at the end of the street, where pavement transitions into gravel and deteriorating asphalt.

Martinsville City Councilman Aaron Rawls criticized the planning of the development, saying the site was not suitable for single-family housing.

“This is not the right intersection, not the right amount of land,” Rawls said. “We didn’t follow any of the rules of the setbacks. It’s not the place for single-family housing this close to the road.”

Rawls also said there were prior discussions among involved parties about potential issues before construction moved forward.

The Harvest Foundation said in a statement it is working with the city to address concerns raised by residents.

“We have been in contact with the city of Martinsville regarding concerns from a couple of the residents of the Five Points neighborhood,” the statement said. “While we understand there are already projects underway to address stormwater runoff and paving, we remain committed to an ongoing dialogue with the city of Martinsville and involved partners.”

Residents say they want repairs made and accountability from those responsible for the development.