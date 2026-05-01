Appomattox County property values jump over 52%, new tax rate set for 2027

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Property owners in Appomattox County are opening their mail to a surprise: new assessment notices showing a dramatic jump in their home values — and questions about what that means for their tax bills.

The latest county reassessment shows total property values have climbed more than 52%. Following that reassessment, the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors voted this week to adopt a new tax rate for the 2027 tax year, in part to help fund school construction.

The board set the new rate at $0.45 per $100 of assessed value. That rate is designed to keep the county on track for a $700,000 building fund. Compared to the rate the county identified as a break-even point, the new rate represents an effective revenue increase of nearly 8%.

Appomattox County resident Sarah Hamlett Blackwell explained how the reassessment and rate interact.

“It is a reduction in the actual tax rate to equalize out for the increased tax assessment for Appomattox County,” Blackwell said.

Still, uncertainty remains. The state budget has not yet been finalized, which could affect how much money the county receives from Richmond.

“They haven’t finalized the budget for the state so there are going to be some differences as far as the income that they have coming from that historically,” Blackwell said.

What this means for homeowners

Even if a tax rate stays flat or drops slightly, a higher assessed value can still drive up a property owner’s tax bill. For Appomattox County residents, new bills based on the 2027 tax schedule are expected to reflect the reassessment.