Authorities searching for missing 75-year-old man in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing 75-year-old Campbell County man.

Frazier Boyd, Jr. was last seen near Waterlick and Timberlake roads Wednesday around 9 a.m.

Boyd is described as being about 6 feet tall, weighing 285 pounds and having short white hair. Authorities say he was reported to be driving a 2005 silver Toyota Tacoma with a dent on the tailgate and license plate WSP-2221.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help to find Boyd. Anyone with information is asked to call 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.

