Homeless Lynchburg felon arrested, charged with having gun inside City Hall

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg police arrested a homeless felon Wednesday morning who they said had a gun inside City Hall.

Officers responded to 900 Church St. for a report of a man in the restroom with a gun bag.

They determined that 52-year-old Luther Scott, of Lynchburg, entered City Hall to use the restroom.

Officers took Scott into custody outside City Hall and charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He now is barred from all city buildings, according to the Police Department.

Scott is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond.



