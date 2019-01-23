LSC Communications to close in June, leaving more than 350 without a job

LYNCHBURG, Va. - More than 350 workers in Lynchburg will be out of a job by June.

LSC Communications in Lynchburg notified Mayor Treney Tweedy Tuesday that the company plans to completely close by June 30, 2019, leaving about 369 people without a job.

The company was bought by Quad Graphics in fall 2018.

The mayor says the city will stand with the people impacted and help them transition.

WSLS has reached out to officials with LSC Communications. As of Tuesday night, the company has not responded.

