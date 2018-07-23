16-year-old Christiansburg girl killed in wreck that seriously hurt teen driver

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a wreck that killed a 16-year-old girl and seriously hurt a 16-year-old boy.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on Mud Pike in Montgomery County.

A 2015 Ford Focus, which was being driven by a 16-year-old Christiansburg boy, ran off the road and flipped down an embankment.

The girl died at the scene. The boy was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Their names are not being released.

The crash remains under investigation.

