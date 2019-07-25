Four people arrested after two Giles County drug raids

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Four people were arrested in drug raids conducted this week by investigators with the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

The raids were a result of a prolonged investigation into the distribution of meth in the county, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, a team of deputies carried out two separate drug raids in Giles County.

First raid

A location in the 300 block of Hill Street in Pearisburg

Authorities seized meth, heroin, methadone, suspected LSD and items related to drug distribution

Deputies arrested: Crystal Jo Riggs, 41, of Pembroke - She's charged with possession with intent to distribute meth Jason Voneric Hare, 35, of Pearisburg - He's charged with possession of meth Cecil Lee Estep, 32, of Narrows - He's charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia



Second raid

A location in the 500 block of Piney Mountain Road in Narrows

The team seized heroin, meth and items related to drug distribution

Deputies arrested: Sheryl Holdren Cecil, 43, of Narrows- She's charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of heroin



The Sheriff's Office says future charges may be obtained pending further investigation.

Cecil, Hare and Estep are all being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Cecil was granted a $20,000 bond, while Hare received a $6,000 bond and Estep received a $3,000 bond.

Riggs was released from jail on a $5,000 bond Wednesday.

