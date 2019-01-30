Investigators looking to social media for answers in deadly stabbing

RADFORD, Va. - It's still not clear what caused a Radford University student to allegedly kill her roommate last week, but new search warrants are detailing the days leading up to the stabbing.

Investigators are searching the social media accounts of both the victim, Alexa Cannon, 20, and the suspect, Luisa Cutting, 21, for clues.

In a warrant for Cannon's cellphone records, officers wrote that she was one of the numerous people who called 911 the morning she was stabbed to death.

Police said they found her phone in her hand when they arrived.

They also wrote that Cannon talked about the problems she was having with Cutting to others on social media and on her phone before it happened.

Cutting remains in jail on a charge of second-degree murder and a court date has yet to be determined.



