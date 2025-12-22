Warming up for the holidays! Take a look at this week’s weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear and sunny skies stick around for the day as temperatures warm into the upper 40s. If you have some last-minute shopping to complete, the weather won’t get in the way!
Forecast high temperatures return to near normal Monday afternoon. Partly cloudy conditions slowly build in as the day progresses.
A few rain showers are possible at times this week. A quick-moving and weak front will bring isolated rain on Tuesday, with a few showers possible for some on Christmas Day.
The Christmas countdown is now at 3 days! Santa visits in just a few nights!
Christmas morning will feature cloudy skies across the region with warmer-than-normal temperatures right out of the gate.
Warm temperatures continue, as much of the southern half of the country will see above-average temperatures this holiday.
