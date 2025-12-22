Warming up for the holidays! Take a look at this week’s weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear and sunny skies stick around for the day as temperatures warm into the upper 40s. If you have some last-minute shopping to complete, the weather won’t get in the way!

Last Minute Planner

Forecast high temperatures return to near normal Monday afternoon. Partly cloudy conditions slowly build in as the day progresses.

Today's Highs

A few rain showers are possible at times this week. A quick-moving and weak front will bring isolated rain on Tuesday, with a few showers possible for some on Christmas Day.

This Week

The Christmas countdown is now at 3 days! Santa visits in just a few nights!

Countdown

Christmas morning will feature cloudy skies across the region with warmer-than-normal temperatures right out of the gate.

Forecast

Warm temperatures continue, as much of the southern half of the country will see above-average temperatures this holiday.

High Pressure

