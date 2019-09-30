Search off Blue Ridge Parkway in Botetourt County over

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

According to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office, the person has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities say crews have been dispatched in response to a search call off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Botetourt County.

According to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office, crews were asked to respond to the search call around milepost 83.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Flat Top trail parking area.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office was reportedly called to help with the search between 3 and 4 a.m.

