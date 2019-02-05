High school students use their engineering skills to help others

SALEM, Va. - Engineering students at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology in Salem are using their skills for good.

The high school students retrofitted a toy car to be used by kids who have mobility issues. The children and their parents were on hand to try out their new vehicles.

"We kinda thought how would we make this work and we completely started from scratch writing the code, connecting all the electrical circuits together," said Joanne Wang, a student. "So that was really difficult but it was really rewarding and we learned so much from it."

This project was made possible by a grant from the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation.

