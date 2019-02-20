Meet Storm Chaser, the newest member of Storm Team 10

ROANOKE, Va. - Storm Team 10 has a new addition to the family, Storm Chaser.

This new vehicle will allow us to show you different angles of any weather event with Storm Chaser's three different cameras.

A camera that can tilt and zoom is mounted on top of the car. The second camera faces out the front windshield to bring you the latest road conditions, while the third provides views of inside Storm Chaser.

It features multiple weather instruments along with a monitor in the back so whoever is inside (and not driving) can track storms or wintry weather from inside the four-wheel drive vehicle.

The vehicle will be out and about starting Wednesday at 5 a.m.

