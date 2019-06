Scott Olson/2017 Getty Images

ROANOKE, Va. - Mark your calendars for July 16 -- That's when the new Chipotle on Valley View Boulevard opens.

If you're lucky enough to be one of the first 50 customers, you'll receive some Chipotle swag.

The restaurant, located by Target and Best Buy, will be open 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Need a job? The restaurant is now hiring for multiple positions.

