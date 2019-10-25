Pet adoption drive hits dealership showroom Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Many dogs and cats up for adoption will take over a dealership showroom Saturday.

First Team Subaru is holding an adoption drive in Roanoke at its Peters Creek Road location. The Roanoke Valley SPCA will have animals there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The dealership is also taking pet donations -- supplies like dry food, pet beds, and cleaning supplies -- to assist the SPCA.

"We're very excited about tomorrow. Tomorrow is one of our big, fun events of the year, when we have the dogs and the cats in from the SPCA and people come in and end up going home with a new furry friend," said Karen Wiseman, loyalty manager at First Team Subaru.

First Team Subaru is also giving new pet parents boxes with toys and coupons.

