Roanoke County seventh-grade boy charged with bringing loaded gun to school

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A seventh-grade boy has been charged after authorities say he brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday.

The boy brought a loaded .25-caliber handgun to Cave Spring Middle School and is now at the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

He faces one count of possession of a handgun on school property.

The incident was reported by another student to school officials and the school resource officer at about 12:30 p.m.

No one was hurt, according to Principal Fiona Hill.

An automated message was sent to parents after the Thursday incident detailing what happened.

In the call, Hill said that the student brought the gun to school on a dare and that the student did not intend to use the weapon.

School officials and the Roanoke County Police Department responded swiftly, according to Hill.

Hill went on to say that students and staff are safe and continuing the school day.

The message posted on Cave Spring Middle School's website Thursday afternoon.

Below is the transcription of the call Hill made:

Good afternoon, This is Fiona Hill, principal at Cave Spring Middle School. I'm calling to inform you that a student at Cave Spring Middle brought a loaded handgun to school this morning. The student reported having brought the gun to school on a dare and did not intend to harm anyone. School officials and the Roanoke County Police Department responded quickly and immediately took appropriate action. Students and staff are safe and are continuing the school day. We strongly recommend parents speak with their students about the dangers and consequences of bringing inappropriate items to school. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and any actions that pose a threat come with very serious school and criminal consequences. Thank you.

