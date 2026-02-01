Frigid again tonight, but this week won’t be QUITE as cold

A lot of you have been asking “what is the official snow report for _____?” Well, these are the official numbers that will go in the books for our main reporting stations that keep climate data.

Snow totals for late Jan. winter storm in SWVA. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg collects daily data for Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lynchburg, and Danville here in our viewing area. As you’d expect, Danville had the highest totals, followed by Blacksburg, in this last winter storm.

Even though the snow mostly stopped, it was frigid outside on Sunday! Here is a look at feel-like temperatures this morning, and the strongest wind gusts we had in the area that made these wind chills so low!

Peak wind gusts in SWVA on Feb. 1, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind chills in SWVA on Feb. 1, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We will start off the first week in February on a dry note. Monday will be mainly sunny for most of the day, while a few more clouds may move into the mountains after about 3 p.m. Otherwise, although blustery at times on Monday, we won’t be as windy, nor as cold.

Monday day planner in SWVA. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

And it looks like the entire week won’t be as cold as what we have felt lately. There will be a couple of days where we will get to, if not above, 40 degrees in some areas! Movin’ on up, very slowly!

Weekday temperatures for the first week of February 2026. (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There is another system on our radar, but this next one looks to be weak, and temperatures look to be marginal. All this is to say, our next weather-maker does not look to be a big deal come Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Right now, we will call for a light rain/snow mix (more snow showers west, more rain east).