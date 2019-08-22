Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones to retire in 2020

ROANOKE, Va. - After serving the city for more than 39 years, Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones is set to retire.

Jones' retirement will go into effect Feb. 1, 2020.

Jones was named acting chief after the retirement of Chris Perkins on March 1, 2016. He is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education, the 232nd class of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, and the Senior Management Institute for Police Executives at Boston University.

City Manager Bob Cowell will soon initiate a national search for a new chief. The process will involve an executive search firm and will, as in similar searches in the past, include extensive community engagement.

Over the next few weeks, additional information regarding the search and the associated timeline will be provided.



