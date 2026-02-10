Smith Mountain Lake Association releases final 2025 water quality report showing healthy levels

The Smith Mountain Lake Association has released its final report on water quality monitoring for 2025, showing healthy water quality levels consistent with the 20-year average.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – The Smith Mountain Lake Association has released its final report on water quality monitoring for 2025, showing healthy water quality levels consistent with the 20-year average.

“The key conclusion of the report is that the water quality in Smith Mountain Lake is very good,” said Tom Hardy, chair of the SMLA Water Quality Monitoring Program committee.

Early in 2025, tests showed elevated levels of phosphorus and algae and reduced water clarity, likely due to heavy rain. However, officials say the conditions improved significantly as the summer progressed.

To assess lake quality, officials monitor chlorophyll-a concentration, which indicates algae levels; phosphorus, a nutrient that can cause excess algae growth; and water clarity.

The Smith Mountain Lake Association also collaborates with Ferrum College through the Water Quality Monitoring Program, established in 1986, to monitor the lake’s overall health. The program includes 50 volunteers who collect water samples and clarity readings at 84 sites every two weeks during the summer. Seven faculty members and three Ferrum College students take additional readings. All samples are processed at Ferrum College.

Ferrum College faculty and students found that:

Levels of E. coli bacteria throughout the summer were within acceptable limits defined by the Virginia Department of Health.

There was a relatively low presence of potentially harmful cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae.

No toxic algae blooms were confirmed in the lake in 2025.

To see the full 2025 Water Quality Monitoring Program report, click here.