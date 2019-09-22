Two displaced after kitchen fire in a Roanoke County apartment

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Villages at Garst Creek apartments.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a second-story apartment.

Officials say the fire was brought under control in about 10 minutes. There was a fair amount of smoke and water damage to the apartment where the fire occurred, as well as the apartment below.

The fire was located on the stovetop and extended to the cabinets in the kitchen.

Officials say two adults were inside at the time of the fire. There were no injuries reported, but they will be displaced.

Officials estimate the damages to be about $30,000.

