Two girls hospitalized after being hit by a car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Two girls are in the hospital after they were hit by a car Thursday afternoon in Roanoke.

Just before 1:30 p.m., police responded to a crash in the 5000 block of Rutgers Street NW.

Responding officers found two young, juvenile females who had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street, according to police.

Both victims were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.

One is receiving treatment for serious injuries while the other is receiving treatment for minor injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.