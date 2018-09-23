Hundreds without power in Danville due to Saturday night flooding

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Utilities says its trying to restore power to those in the city without power Sunday.

As of 2:30 p.m., 300 people are estimated to be without electricity.

A damaged transformer on South Union Street is causing a portion of downtown Danville without power, but should be restored later Sunday evening.

The city says the River City Towers building could take a little longer, however.

All of Danville Utilities crews are working today, according to the power company.

At the peak of the storms last night, nearly 2,000 people were in the dark.

