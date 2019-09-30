Police: Man dead after alcohol-related motorcycle crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A man is dead after an alcohol-related motorcycle crash in Danville, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Halifax Road near Pleasant View Baptist Church.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 2001 Suzuki that was going west when it went off the road.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released once family members have been notified.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet, and they believe alcohol was involved.

Crews have Halifax Road blocked between Kent Street and Booth Road while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.