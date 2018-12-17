Reward offered after dozens of cats reportedly abandoned in Danville Monday

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever, the Humane Society says, abandoned dozens of cats Monday.

According to a news release from the Humane Society, "at least 30" cats were abandoned in the area of Riverside Drive and Piney Forest Road.

The area has been "a dumping ground for cats for many years,"according to the news release.

Anyone with any information about the cats is asked to call the Humane Society at 434-799-0843.

The reward money comes from the Earl Merricks Stop Abuse Fund.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.