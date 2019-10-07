Suspects in custody in three armed robberies in Halifax, Campbell counties

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities arrested two South Boston men in connection with three recent armed robberies.

Shyheim Williams, 21, and Tyquanta Moorman, 23, were arrested Friday in connection with two armed robberies in Halifax County and one robbery in Campbell County.

Williams and Moorman are each charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of burglary and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stem from the Aug. 11 robbery at the Dollar General of Chatham Road in Halifax County, the July 11 robbery of the Country Express in Volens and the Sept. 29 robbery of the Dollar General in Brookneal.

Williams and Moorman are both being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Authorities say more charges are pending.

