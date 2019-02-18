Second medication drop box opens in Covington

COVINGTON, Va. - Covington now has a second spot where residents can safely get rid of medications they're no longer using.

Monday was the first day for the medication drop box located in the lobby of the Covington Police Department. The first drop box is located at the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office and Regional Jail.

The drop box is part of a partnership with Alleghany Highlands Community Services and the Alleghany Highlands Healthy Youth Coalition.

