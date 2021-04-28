N Ireland leader quits after party revolt over Brexit impact

Northern Ireland's First Minster Arlene Foster speaks during a visit to the Hammer Youth Centre in Belfast, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The leader of Northern Ireland announced her resignation on Wednesday, April 28 after party members mounted a push to oust her over her handling of the fallout from Brexit and other issues. Arlene Foster said she would step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28 and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June. (Liam McBurnley/PA via AP)

LONDON – The leader of Northern Ireland announced her resignation on Wednesday after members of her British unionist party mounted a push to oust her over her handling of the fallout from Brexit and other issues.

Arlene Foster said she would step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party on May 28 and as first minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June. Her position became untenable after many of her party's lawmakers signed a letter of no-confidence in her.

Foster said it had been “the privilege of my life” to serve the people of Northern Ireland.

“I have sought to lead the party and Northern Ireland away from division and towards a better path,” she said in a televised statement.

The move against Foster, who has led the party since 2015, was the latest evidence of how Britain’s economic split from the European Union at the end of 2020 has shaken the political balance in Northern Ireland, a part of the U.K. where some people identify as British and some as Irish.

Ad

Post-Brexit trade rules have imposed customs and border checks on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The arrangement was designed to avoid checks between Northern Ireland and Ireland, an EU member, because an open Irish border has helped underpin the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

The new arrangements have angered Northern Ireland’s British unionists, who say the new checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea, weaken ties with the rest of the U.K. and could bolster calls for Irish reunification.

Tensions over the new rules were a contributing factor to a week of street violence in Northern Ireland cities earlier this month that saw youths pelt police with bricks, fireworks and petrol bombs.

Ad

Ad