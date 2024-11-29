Paraguay, one of Taiwan's 12 remaining allies, says it won't break ties in favor of China

TAIPEI – Paraguay's foreign minister said his country is committed to its relationship with Taiwan and has no plans to break off their diplomatic relationship in favor of China as he visited the increasingly isolated island Friday.

Paraguay is the only country in South America and one of 12 worldwide that recognizes Taiwan as a country, but it also has a big trade relationship with China worth about $5 billion.

“Paraguay is open to establish diplomatic, consular or commercial relations with China without conditions,” Paraguay Foreign Minister Ruben Dario Ramirez Lezcano said. But “we don't accept any condition to break our relations with Taiwan.”

China has become one of the biggest players in South America, and the biggest trading partner for many countries in the region. China’s trade with the region has grown exponentially, reaching nearly $500 billion as of 2023, according to data from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are very committed,” said Ramirez Lezcano. He added that the relationship is not dependent on the U.S. “It's not because the U.S. is asking Paraguay to keep relations with Taiwan.”

China requires it diplomatic allies to recognize its claim that Taiwan is a part of China. Taiwan and China split after a civil war, and today, Taiwan is self-ruled.

Ramirez Lezcano met with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te on Thursday. Lai welcomed him and said his visit was a “demonstration of the staunch friendship” between them.

Ramirez Lezcano is in Taiwan to sign a reciprocal visa-free agreement for their citizens. He also said he would work on investment opportunities, while pursuing the country's goal of diversifying its market access for their agricultural products, namely beef, soybeans and corn.

President Santiago Peña, who took office last year, has repeatedly said he will remain steadfast to Taiwan, bucking a trend. Taiwan's diplomatic allies have dwindled as China has gone on a campaign of poaching them. Last year, Honduras cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Ramirez Lezcano also said he was looking forward to working with the U.S. secretary of state nominee, Marco Rubio. He's “ready to strengthen our relations, and go deeper,” he said of his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and his team last week at Mar-a-Lago.

Wu reported from Bangkok.