Cambodian man deported by the US to Eswatini is being repatriated, his lawyer says

CAPE TOWN – A Cambodian man deported by the United States to the African kingdom of Eswatini under the Trump administration’s third-country program was released from a prison Wednesday to be repatriated, his lawyer said.

Pheap Rom was deported to the southern African nation in October and held at a maximum-security prison with other deportees. He was due to take a commercial flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, to start his journey to Cambodia, his U.S.-based lawyer, Tin Thanh Nguyen, told The Associated Press.

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The U.S. has sent 19 migrants from other countries to Eswatini in three batches since July. Rom is the second to be repatriated.

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a hard-line stance on immigration and the U.S. has deported around 300 migrants to countries they have no ties with under the third-country program, which lawyers have criticized as unlawful.

The U.S. has struck deals with at least seven African nations to take some of those migrants. The U.S. paid Eswatini $5.1 million to take up to 160 deportees, according to details of the deal released by the U.S. State Department.

Rom served a 15-year prison sentence in the U.S. for attempted murder and was released in late 2024, Nguyen said, adding in a statement that Rom was illegally held at the prison in Eswatini for five months because he faced no criminal charges in the African country.

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AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa